MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After being canceled last month due to weather, people came out to Third Street in Marquette Thursday night to enjoy some good tunes for Music on Third Street.

The drizzle and fog moved out and a good crowd moved onto Third Street to enjoy music from several bands and musicians up and down the street. This was also the first Music on Third Street with the Marquette Social District. Residents enjoyed that addition to the evening.

“It’s a really cool thing Marquette implemented,” said Brian Schwarze who attended the event. “It really boosts the good businesses and it’s good for everyone that wants to responsibly enjoy their night.”

The next Music on Third Street is Thursday, August 17 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.