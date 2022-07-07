MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The streets of Downtown Marquette were filled with people on Thursday all gathering to celebrate art. The second ‘First Thursday Art Tour’ for the 2022 season kicked off with over a dozen participating galleries and over 150 artists presented. Organizers say that this program aims to promote local talent, explore the art community by engaging artists with the public, and make Marquette an arts and cultural destination for summer travelers.

“This is huge,” Madeline Goodman, Owner of Madgoodies Studio said. “For up-and-coming artists, it is really difficult to find a place to showcase their work so having a monthly pop-up during the summertime is fantastic. These artists can work on their inventory and have a place to showcase their things every month from the summertime until October. It is important to buy local and buy from an artist because it’s all unique. You’ll never find this big box store, but you will find something that’s off the beaten path and something that someone actually created out of their two little hands.”

The art our will have three more dates for the 2022 season August 4, September 11, and October 6.

