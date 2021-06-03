First Thursdays Art Walk Marquette celebrates U.P. artists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thursday was the first evening of a new event in Downtown Marquette to celebrate local artisits.

It’s called First Thursdays Art Walk. It’s a chance for people to walk around the downtown area and check out different art galleries. Local 3 News stopped by The Gallery, MQT to see what they were doing for the event.

“This is a fantastic gallery,” said artist, Don Wilson. “I’ve been here since October and I’ve planned on doing like Art on the Rocks and a lot of art shows. Since I’m retired now, I’ve been making jewelry three, four, five days a week for two, three hours and I’ve got all of this stuff that no one is seeing and I’m just excited to have people see it and make more.”

There was a total of 10 different galleries to visit for the first evening. If you missed it, it will be held again will possible additions on Thursday, July 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

