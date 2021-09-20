Flame of Hope Week brings in thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Michigan

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Law Enforcement Torch Run had wrapped up their Flame of Hope Week and says it was a successful fundraising event for Special Olympics Michigan.

In the Upper Peninsula, there were two community run events held. Marquette’s run collected $1,326 and $2,400 was raised in Munising for a combined total of $3,726. Statewide, over $100,00 was raised throughout the week.



































Funds raised help Special Olympics athletes attend competitions.