ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With high snow totals from last week, above freezing temperatures, and plenty of rain over the weekend, several areas across the U.P. are experiencing floods.

Alger County, and specifically Au Train, has seen flooding from the snowmelt and rain. This has led to the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Warning for Alger County. The Au Train River and Au Train Lake have seen record high levels according to the NWS Flood Warning Statement. At least 200 structures have reported impacts due to this flooding in Alger County.

“I personally have never seen it this high,” said Holly Schafke, a resident of Eben Junction. “You know, A few years back it was bad in the woods, but I don’t recall it being like this so much as it is this year.”

“Hopefully it doesn’t bring a lot of mosquitos,” Tom Schafke, another resident of Eben Junction.

“Oh yeah that’s going to be bad, the mosquitos are going to be bad!” said Holly Schafke.

We asked a few residents of Eben Junction if they have been impacted by these floods.

“Just the yard and the driveway,” said Holly Schafke. “Other than that, nope, because we are high enough, but its quite flooded in the driveway.”

Some flooding in Alger County is still possible over the next few days. If you see an area on the roadways where there is flooding, turn around and find a different route to your destination.

As of Monday evening, the flood warning remains in effect for Alger County until 4:45 PM on Tuesday, May 8th, 2023.

Many counties in the Upper Peninsula are still under a State of Emergency due to flooding.

To report flood damage, dial 211.