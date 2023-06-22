MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – People took to Black Rocks at Presque Isle Thursday to jump into Lake Superior and cool off from the beautiful and hot weather on Thursday.

One jumper, Kristen Elchert, was visiting here from Columbus, Ohio. She said a local taxi driver recommended the classic summer activity to her and her friends.

“It was freezing, I think I could not breathe the first time I jumped in,” Elchert said, laughing. “But the second time was not nearly as bad.”

If you want to take advantage of jumping you might want to think about doing so this week as it looks like it’s going to cool off next week.