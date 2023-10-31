MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A former employee of Jeffrey’s Restaurant has started a fundraiser to benefit employees now out of work after a fire caused what is expected to be an extended closure.

Smoke was seen billowing from the popular breakfast diner last Thursday. Although the structure is still standing, gofundme organizer Jessica Hanley says the business will be closed for an extended amount of time while the interior gets a complete overhaul.

Courtesy: Thomas Latza

“As most of you know, Jeffrey’s Restaurant started on fire, Thursday October 26th. This fire has caused a still unknown amount of damage, but we know it will require a lot of time to rebuild and reopen the restaurant,” Hanley says on the fundraiser’s web page. “This fund will be used to pay tipped employees who do not qualify for unemployment during the downtime, and to help cover any unexpected and uncovered costs that may arise.”

Hanley’s connection to the restaurant spans back years. Though now a city commissioner and executive director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum, she previously worked at Jeffrey’s in some capacity for over 14 years.

“I started right when the restaurant opened as a server, became a manager, and for the last six years I held the position of General Manager. I met some of the best people while working there, and the hardest part of leaving for my new position, was leaving Jeff, who had become like a second father to me,” Hanley said.

Hanley calls owner Jeffrey Erickson generous, hard-working, and kind. “He has never missed a day of work in all the years he has been open, and is always there for his employees and community. Throughout the tragedy of this fire, his main worry is to ensure that his staff is taken care of. I cannot imagine the devastation he is going through right now, and yet, his worry is not about himself, but about others.”

Hanley says funds may also be used to help Erickson with any unexpected expenses as they rebuild. You can follow this link to find the online fundraiser.