MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – USA Luge announced the U.S. Natural Track Luge athlete roster for the 2023-2024 season. The athletes will be traveling to Austria, Italy, and Romania to represent the U.S. in Natural Track Luge World Cup competitions from the end of December 2023 through February 2024.

The senior and junior athletes will be competing in five senior and five junior World Cup races, respectively.

The U.S. Natural Luge team trains at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club natural track, Lucy Hill, located in Negaunee. Lucy Hill spans a half-mile with a 280-foot drop, and is only one of four luge tracks in the U.S., and the only flat natural track. The track was designed by Per Vinberg, an engineer architect from Sweden, and was built in 1990. The natural track does have its own international circuit that consists of World Championship, World Cup, national and regional races, and is considered a steppingstone to the Olympic luge program.

Their coach, Keith Whitman, a native of L’Anse, currently resides in Escanaba, and was a former national athlete with an immeasurable passion and dedication to the athletes.

Four of the five members on the team are from Marquette County:

Torrey Cookman, age 19

Hometown: Marquette, Mich.

University: Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Years of luge: 9

Years on National Luge Team: 6

Katie Cookman, age 16

Hometown: Marquette, Mich.

School: Marquette Senior High School

Years of luge: 6

Years on national team: 3

Mason Palecek, age 16

Hometown: Oshkosh, Wisc.

School: Oshkosh West High School

Years of luge: 2

First year selected for the national team

Thomas Matthews, age 14

Hometown: Marquette, Mich.

School: Marquette Senior High School

Years of luge: 3

First year selected for the national team

Leonard Pizziola, age 18

Hometown: Ishpeming, Mich.

University: Northern Michigan University

Years of luge: 1

First year selected for the national team