Fourth of July festivities in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fourth of July festivities are here at last and in Marquette, they kick off on Saturday.

The Exchange Club of Marquette County International Food Festival is back. The event that is sure to fill your stomach begins Saturday at noon with local food vendors and music all day long.

“I’m looking for a lot of people to come down and partake in this event,” said Geno Angeli, Co-chair of the International Food Festival. “This is out number one charity raising event for the year. So all proceeds go to our over 75 charitable organizations in this community and this is a huge fundraiser for us.”

Food Fest is from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and you pay with cash.

Then, on Sunday will be the annual parade throughout downtown Marquette starting at noon. The holiday will wrap up with fireworks over the Lower Harbor Ore Dock. This year’s show will be around 20 minutes long. It will also feature more of the ore dock than it has in previous years.

“So, this year we won’t be utilizing the barge,” said Victoria Leonhardt. “Normally we have a barge that’s pushed out a little bit. Just because of how quickly planning came around, we decided not to utilize the barge and just do everything from the ore dock. So we’ll still have shells that go into the air like we’ve had in the past, they just won’t be the larger ones out on the barge.”

