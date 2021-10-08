Free COVID testing site coming to Marquette Township’s Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A new COVID testing site will be opening at the Westwood Mall located at 3020 US 41 West in Marquette Township.

Beginning on Monday, October 11, the testing site will be open seven days a week through the Marquette County Health Department. Hours will be Monday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This site will offer free rapid antigen testing. In addition, PCR testing will be offered with turnaround time of 48+ hours for results.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals are asked to bring their insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you will not be turned away.