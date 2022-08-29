NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Free Narcan and other safety supplies will be given away for free this Wednesday.

Marquette County Cares Coalition and Great Lakes Recovery Centers are partnering to host Drive Through, Save Lives on August 31st. This is a free distribution event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal for this event is to promote awareness, reduce stigma, and to get lifesaving supplies into the hands of anyone who needs them.

“Anybody in the community can benefit from this event,” said Ashly Gleason, the Coordinator for the Marquette County Cares Coalition. “It doesn’t have to be people that are using drugs. It could be anybody. If you know somebody that is on any kind of opioid medication, or if you yourself are taking any kind of prescription medication, and you would like to keep it in safe hands, or away from children per say, you can come on down and get access to some of these life saving products.”

Narcan, prescription disposal kits, fentanyl testing strips, medication lock boxes, and gun safety locks will all be available for free at this drive through event.

This event will be going from 9 am until 12 pm on Wednesday at 100 Malton Road in Negaunee.

If you are unable to attend this event you can contact Marquette County Cares Coalition on Facebook and they can reserve a medication lock box for you or help give you access to any of the products they are making available for this event.

If you want to know more, you can find the Marquette County Cares Coalition’s Facebook page here, or their website here.

If you want to know more about Great Lakes Recovery Centers, you can find their website here, and their Facebook page here.