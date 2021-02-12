Free fishing weekend; February 13 and 14

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Michigan DNR allows fishing without a license twice each year, once in the summer and once in the winter.

John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer for Michigan DNR, says it’s a great way for people to get out and try something new.

“You don’t have to sign up for it or anything it’s just where you can come out and fish and try fishing without a fishing license,” said Pepin. “All the same regulations apply and if you’re unsure of what those are if you go online to our website you can download fishing digest download it right to your phone and have any of the regulations there that you want.”

There is information on where to fish and how to get started fishing on the DNR website as well. Pepin says with COVID-19 the DNR has seen an increase in people interested in fishing.

“The other thing is if you go to a place to fish that requires a recreation passport that is also waived for this weekend so you won’t need that like if you’re fishing off of a boating access site or at a state park or something like that,” said Pepin.

Free fishing weekend applies to any bodies of water that are open to fishing during this time of year. Pepin also urges people to be prepared for the cold weather and know what to expect on the ice.

“The best way to check ice is to take a stick or a spud and use that to check out the ice as you walk out ahead of you and try to avoid places like river mouths where there could be currents or different temperature water that’s flowing in also around docks or dams, anyplace that has a dam, those are areas to be careful about,” said Pepin.

Pepin also reminds people to be mindful of COVID-19 precautions that are in place.