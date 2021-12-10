MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) is offering complimentary gift wrapping at its Late Fall Market for shoppers who make a purchase at any business in downtown Marquette. The wrapping will be available on DMFM’s final upcoming market day on Saturday, December 18 from 9am- 1pm at Marquette Commons. DMFM announced that its previously scheduled market day on Saturday, December 11 has been canceled due to inclement weather.

“I think after the past few holiday seasons that we’ve had, it’s more important now than ever to shop local and to support local,” said Sara Johnson, Market Manager for DMFM. “So just to encourage that we thought it would be nice to offer a free little incentive for everybody and to encourage that you come down to downtown Marquette. Support your local businesses, support the farmers market, all these small business owners, and just have some good holiday cheer.”

The free wrapping will be available by showing your receipt from any downtown Marquette business. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority, which sponsors the farmers market, is partnering with local organizations at the market that will oversee the wrapping. Wrapping on the 18th will be done by Campfire Coworks. The Onagomingkway Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution had previously overseen wrapping on December 4, while Social Justice For Us had been planned for Decemeber 11 prior to cancelation.

You can learn more about DMFM and its planned holiday specials for the December 18 market here.