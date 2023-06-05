BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Eagle Mine announced Monday it will soon begin a series of free public tours of two of its facilities throughout the coming months.

Tours will be offered at Eagle Mine in Big Bay and Humboldt Mill in Champion. They’ll take place on Thursdays beginning in June and ending in mid-September.

Participants are required to register to attend both events. Attendees must be at least 13 years old, and all attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. You can find the link to register for both tours here.

Eagle Mine

Eagle Mine tours will take place on the following dates:

June 22

July 20

August 3

August 17

September 14

Tours of Eagle Mine will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern at the Eagle Mine Information Center located at 153 W Washington St in downtown Marquette. Attendees will be transported from there to the mine site for a surface tour and a stop at the Water Treatment Plant. The mine tour does not include an underground component.

Humboldt Mill

Humboldt Mill tours will take place on the following dates:

June 15

June 29

July 13

August 10

September 7

Tours of the mill will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern with participants meeting at the mill site, located at 4547 Co Rd 601 in Champion. The tour is a walking tour throughout various areas of the mill.

For more information, you can contact the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.