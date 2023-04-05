MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Snow, then rain, then ice. Freezing rain goes through many forms throughout its cycle.

“Forecasting wintry precipitation is a challenge,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Oftentimes if you’re forecasting the chance for freezing rain, there may be a period of time where you actually have sleet falling prior to the freezing rain, and it really comes down to looking at the temperature profile within the atmosphere. Seeing where you have warm layers above freezing, how deep the layers are below freezing below those warm layers, and that will help you make the decision whether or not you’re going to have more sleet, ice pellets, or actually rain that makes it all the way to the ground and freezes on the ground.”

So, to better understand how freezing rain forms, we have to look at the atmosphere in layers. Starting at the top layer, close to the clouds, where the temperature is below freezing, the precipitation starts as snow. As the snow falls, it will encounter a deep layer of warmer air, where temperatures are above freezing. This will cause the snow to completely melt into rain. But, right before the rain reaches the surface, it will encounter a shallow layer that is below freezing, causing the rain to freeze and create a coating of ice on surfaces such as trees, cars, and roadways.

This layer of ice on the ground created by freezing rain can become hazardous causing slippery roadways and adding weight to tree branches and power lines causing power outages.

“Obviously the biggest hazard with freezing rain is, as the rain falls and it freezes on the ground, it just basically creates a skating rink,” said Zika. “Fortunately for the late season events like we see now in April where the sun’s been out for a couple of days, the temperatures have been above freezing during the day, the ground where the snow has been plowed off is actually generally above freezing, so it’s gonna be much harder to see widespread huge impacts on roadways and sidewalks. Not saying they won’t happen in some areas but, it is definitely less of a concern now than it is during the earlier winter months to December or January, that part of the winter season.”

When a freezing rain event happens, you can measure the amount of ice accumulated by grabbing a ruler and finding a tree branch coated in ice.

“Freezing rain, it’s measured by taking a ruler and seeing the ice on an object, a tree limb, a tree branch,” said Zika. “But, it’s important to realize that ice on tree branches, it’s going to freeze basically circular around it. So, the actual measure of the amount of icing isn’t the distance all the way across that, so, basically take that measurement and divide it in 2 and that’ll give you a pretty good estimate of how much freezing rain you had.”

