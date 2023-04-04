MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A weather system moved across the United States bringing some of the Midwest and Southern states a threat for severe weather, although the U.P. does have a chance to get a few rumbles of thunder, we’ll mostly be seeing snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

“But, overnight tonight there’s a lot of instability high in the atmosphere, so it’s quite likely we will hear rumbles of thunder through the night, and there may even be some small hailstones associated with the thunderstorms that we see moving through the area,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Marquette. “So, there may be thunder, some freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Basically, the whole kitchen sink will be thrown at us tonight.”

Freezing rain is a type of wintry precipitation that happens usually in the early or later months of winter in the U.P.

The life cycle of this type of precipitation is interesting because it goes through several stages as it reaches the ground.

The precipitation starts as snow in the clouds, but as it reaches a layer of air above freezing, the snow starts to melt into rain. Then, as the raindrop reaches the ground, it encounters a shallow layer of air that is below freezing, causing the liquid to refreeze on to roads, trees, powerlines, and other surfaces. Through that process, we get freezing rain.

This layer of ice on the ground can become hazardous, causing slippery roadways and adding weight to tree branches and powerlines causing power outages.

“Obviously the biggest hazard with freezing rain is, as the rain falls and it freezes on the ground, it just basically creates a skating rink,” said Zika. “Fortunately for the late season events like we see now in April where the sun’s been out for a couple of days, the temperatures have been above freezing during the day, the ground where the snow has been plowed off is actually generally above freezing, so it’s gonna be much harder to see widespread huge impacts on roadways and sidewalks. Not saying they won’t happen in some areas but, it is definitely less of a concern now than it is during the earlier winter months to December or January, that part of the winter season.”

