MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a friendly competition across Marquette County Friday night. Different law enforcement agencies and fire departments were competing to see who can raise the most funds for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

They were at Wal-Mart, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Super One Foods in Marquette and Larry’s Foods in Gwinn.

Local 3 stopped at Super One where Michigan State Police represented law enforcement and Marquette Township was out for team firefighters.

“We’re trying to raise money for a good cause, give back to the Salvation Army and hopefully beat the police with how much we raise,” said Jeff Gregorich, Marquette Township Fire Department. “Everyone takes a hard fall sometimes and we just try to help were we can and what goes around, comes around so we’re just trying to do what we can to make the world a better place.”

Last year between the two forces, $6,512.35 was raised. In a close race, team law enforcement ended up winning by just about $60. We’ll know in the next few weeks who won this year’s competition.