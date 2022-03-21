Boxes to be shipped out to Ukraine on 3/21/2022

Photo Courtesy: Susan Vore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Days for Girls Marquette, Michigan team is making sure women from the U.P. and beyond have the essentials they need. To help during the time of need in Ukraine, these ladies spent weeks collecting, making, and packing menstrual necessities to be shipped out to help women in Ukraine.

“We’ve had just a wonderful response from our community,” Susan Vore, Team Leader for Days for Girls Marquette, MI Team said. “They’ve donated menstrual pads, soaps, and the things we need to make the kits so that each woman that gets a kit has the things she needs for her menstrual supplies.”

As these women face uncertainty, the group hopes these kits will provide something they can count on.

The insides of a kit that is headed to Ukraine

Photo Courtesy: Susan Vore

“The kits that are going to Ukraine, they’re getting a supreme kit,” Vore said. “Which in our case is 2 shields, 8 liners, soap, washcloths, a brochure telling them information as well as it’s called carry pouch which is a waterproof pouch so that if you’re using disposable cloth liners, you can put them in their backpack or whatever.”

Along with helping the women in Ukraine during this difficult time, the Marquette Days for Girls Team works year-round to provide the same care to residents in the Upper Peninsula.

“Over 500 million women in the world don’t have what they need even now and that includes people even here like high school students in Marquette and middle school students in Gwinn,” Vore said. “It includes people all over the world and not just third world countries or places that don’t have a lot of the things that we’re used to having. We find that girls in the U.S. are missing school, people are not able to get what they need. So we’ve partnered with the New Free Store off of 28 to provide kits for women and girls here. They will be able to have either washable/reusable pads or menstrual cups. They already provide disposables there so we’re trying to address it so that every girl everywhere and every woman everywhere has what they need.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate items, you can do so by reaching out to the Marquette Days for Girls team by clicking here for their Facebook page or via their email at marquettemi@daysforgirls.org.