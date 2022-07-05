MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The State of Michigan released details of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which includes $34.2 million in state funding for the construction of a new state veteran home to replace the D.J. Jacobetti home, located in Marquette, Michigan.

Replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti home in Marquette stems from recommendations developed by a 2016 workgroup, convened to assess the provision of long-term care services to veterans in the state’s veteran homes. Michigan recently completed the first phase in the execution of the workgroup’s vision, which included the construction of two new veteran homes – one in Macomb County in Southeast Michigan and another in West Michigan to replace the aging veterans home in Grand Rapids.

The workgroup, which was comprised of healthcare experts, veteran stakeholders and legislators, recommended transformation of Michigan’s care model for state veteran homes to include the construction of home-like facilities that focus on personalized care and community. The D.J. Jacobetti replacement will be similar in design to the recently completed homes in Macomb County and Grand Rapids, incorporating award-winning best practices in long-term care design and construction.

“The support provided by Governor Whitmer and Michigan’s legislature ensures Michigan’s continued ability to provide critical long-term care services to our Upper Peninsula veterans,” said Brad Slagle, retired administrator for the D.J. Jacobetti home and current board member for Michigan Veteran Homes. “The building on Fisher St. has been a home to Upper Peninsula veterans for 41 years, with the staff and volunteers making it a true home. That tradition will continue in a new building with a modern design that provides five-star services with the same loving care.”

The new home will serve more than 100 veteran members who will live in unique neighborhood buildings that provide each member with their own bedroom and bathroom and common gathering and kitchen spaces. These neighborhoods will connect to a community center with clinical and therapeutic services. The facility also will include amenities like a barbershop and salon, a large space for full member and community meetings and courtyards and green spaces.

The total estimated project cost for the new home is $97.6 million, funded with $34.2 million in state funding and an anticipated 65 percent match of $63.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Construction Grant Program.

For more details on the FY 2022-23 budget, please visit: http://legislature.mi.gov/doc.aspx?2022-HB-5783.