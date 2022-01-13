ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Fundraising efforts are underway for the 2022 polar plunge for Special Olympics Michigan. After having to go virtual in 2021 due to COVID, it’s back to being in-person this year.

Plunges are scheduled across the state from the end of January through March. Two of them are in the Upper Peninsula. One will be on Saturday, February 12 at East Channel Brewery in Munising and another opportunity will be on Saturday, March 19 at The UP North Lodge in Gwinn.

“For the Munising plunge, our goal is to hit $7,000,” said Carla White, Polar Plunge Coordinator. “This is only our second year in Munising. Our first year, we raised just over $6,000 so we’re raising it a little bit. And then, our goal for Marquette plunge is actually $15,000 again. Even though in 2020 when we canceled the night before, we hit that goal without even actually holing our event because people did amazing raising funds online.”



On the day of the event, there will be an awards ceremony and ‘After Splash Bash’ at both locations. A Pre-Polar Plunge Party will be on Friday, March 18 at The UP North Lodge from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Whether you’re brave enough to take the plunge or chicken out and just watch, White says the event is fun for everyone.

“My favorite thing about the Polar Plunge is the crazy costumes,” said White. They are absolutely insane every year. Absolutely love how people just go crazy for it and just make it really fun. And the athletes. We have so many athletes that take this plunge and raise a ton of money every year, basically for themselves. So I always say if the athletes can come out and do this plunge and raise money, anybody can do this. It’s easy.”

There are other ways you can help the cause. White says they are always looking for businesses to sponsor the event. To sponsor, contact Carl White at (906) 235-4060 or email white.carl62@gmail.com. Another way is donating baskets to raffle off at the UP North Lodge. If interested call Jesi Melchiori at (906) 346-9815.



If you don’t feel comfortable doing the plunge in person, virtual options are also available. To register or to donate to the cause, visit www.plungemi.com.