REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – State Representative Jenn Hill was in Republic Friday morning regarding a dam and fish passage project.

Hill says she secured $1.8 million in the state budget to improve the ailing Republic Dam and help construct a fish ladder, which will help returning species spawn and maintain water levels of the Michigamme River.

“To remove the dam and put a spillway in and with a fish passage going down,” said Jim Brennan, Republic Township Supervisor. “Where the fish will be able to come back up in the river. As you see now it’s down. It goes down. This will go over the top and we hope it will relieve the bottleneck in here in the spring flooding for our town. The dam was built in 1925 and needs repair. This is the best solution for long term.”

“Hopefully you can start to see work here next summer,” said Hill. “I know that there’s a big fishing derby here every year. We want to try to get ready for that. So are we going to be down in Lansing starting next week to make sure the money actually flows and gets from our bank account to their bank account.”

According to Michigan’s Dam Safety Inspection, the current condition of the Republic Dam has been labeled poor and a significant hazard.