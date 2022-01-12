MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dust off your robes and wands for a fantastically magical day inspired by the world of Harry Potter.

Nerds of Marquette and Campfire CoWorks are collaborating together to bring you Marqwarts School and Marqsmeade Market this Saturday, January 15. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campfire CoWorks space inside the Masonic building. Short classes will be offered such as the Care of Magical Creatures, Potions, and Defense Against the Dark Arts. There will also be vendors where you can purchase delicious treats, art, and wands.

Marqwarts School and Marqsmeade Market are for all age groups and everyone is encouraged to dress in their Harry Potter garb and costumes. Everyone who comes to this event will be entered to win a prize from the Harry Potter store in New York City.

There will also be The Marq Ball that will be held at Barrel and Beam from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for ages 18 years and older. A silent auction will be held, with a portion of the proceeds to be given to local non-profit Social Justice for Us.

Masks are encouraged at each of these events. To purchase tickets, you can visit eventbrite.com.

Nerds of Marquette is a group in the Marquette-area community with similar interests, from cosplay, anime, and video games. The events this weekend are the first of many that they plan to hold this year.

“Nerds of Marquette aims to grow, encourage, and welcome [everyone],” said co-founder Joel Siegel.

To learn more about Nerds of Marquette, you can visit its Facebook page.

