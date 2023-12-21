MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This winter season, folks will once again be freezing for a reason at the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.

Carla White, coordinator of the plunges in Alger and Marquette counties along with Lawson Brody, an athlete for SOMI Area 36 sat down with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to talk about the event.

Saturday, February 10 will be the plunge in Munising at East Channel Brewing Company. Saturday, March 16 will be the Marquette plunge at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn.

