Get some dirt on your hands and produce on your plate with Partridge Creek Farm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm launched into spring with a plant sale this year, they’ll also be hosting Farm Fresh Fridays, volunteer Wednesdays and a handful of other events you can get involved in.

Rachel Lefor, community care intern with PCF, says Volunteer Wednesdays start at the end of June. Volunteers can meet at the farm’s main office located at 112 S. Main St. in Ishpeming.

“Our volunteer Wednesdays, those actually start June 30, it’ll be happening every Wednesday all the way until August 11, and they will go from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on those Wednesdays,” said Lefor. “And half of it will be an educational workshop, we’re planning really cool cooking, demos with some people that are actually from the community, some who are interning here, some from me, some from May and then the next half we’ll actually put volunteers to work out in the garden beds.”

Farm Fresh Fridays kick off July 9 and will run every Friday until October 1 from 2:00 to 4:30 also located at their main office.

“We’re going to have a bunch of freshly harvested and washed produce off of the farm and all of our garden beds and then we will be selling it here out in the street and make a profit that goes back to our other programs like our farm to school and our volunteer Wednesdays and the garden bed resiliency program,” said Lefor.

New this year, they will also be holding a summer camp for children in Marquette County from June 21 to 25.

“We’re going to teach kids how to take care of plants, how to harvest them and then we’ll also have an educational cooking demo again we’re going to teach them to make really healthy nutritious snacks,” said Lefor. “And then we’ll also have some creative activities too that’ll really just help immerse them in our farm.”

Their other event this summer is Chefs in the Garden on July 13, August 17 and September 21. Area chefs will be using the farms produce to make a meal for people who purchase tickets to the dinner. For more information on Partridge Creek Farm or any of their events, they are on Facebook, Instagram and have a website.