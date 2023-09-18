MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Maritime Museum’s lighthouse tours, both normal and paranormal are a community favorite, and this Halloween season, it gets even spookier.

The Ghosts of Lighthouse Point is returning this spooky season from October 12-14. The ghostly tours feature actors playing ghosts based on real people from the maritime history of Marquette and the Great Lakes.

“It is more of a jump scare event, so if you’re wanting to get festive and spooky before Halloween we have lots of volunteers dressed up all over the lighthouse park property, so not just up in the lighthouse,” said Susan Hill, Marquette Maritime Museum board member and paranormal tour guide. “You’re going to meet ‘ghosts,’ if you will all over the place; the life saving service building, here in the museum, as well as up in the lighthouse and on the grounds.”

“And a lot of the people are replicating former lighthouse keepers, their families, people from shipwrecks,” said Trish Kautz, paranormal investigator. “We have a scary mermaid that’s part of it every year, she’s really creepy. We had cannibals last year.”

Ghosts of Lighthouse Point runs each day from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. with tours happening every 15 minutes. The event is kid-friendly until 8:00 p.m., and then guests only 12 and older are welcome. So at that point, you’ll need to plan on leaving the little ones at home.

The event is a fundraiser for both the Marquette Maritime Museum and NMU Food Bank. Tickets are $10 plus one canned good for adults, $8 plus one canned good for children 11 and under. Tickets are available now by calling (906) 226-2006. For more information, click here.