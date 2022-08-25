MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Employee shortages are happening everywhere, including in the mining industry.

Eagle Mine held a job fair on Thursday in Marquette. It was the first time the mine and all of it’s affiliate contractors were in the same place recruiting workers.

Open jobs include; drilling and mining operations, transportation, security and administrative positions. Job seekers were able to submit their resumes and even sit down for an interview if qualified. The increased demand for workers stems from recent expansion of mining operations and a commitment to hire 75% of it’s workforce locally.

“There’s a variety of career paths,” said Jessica Sandstrom,Human Resources Manager. “There are a lot of people that are changing careers right now looking for different things and this is a great opportunity to take a chance and do something different.”

In addition to immediate openings, Eagle Mine retains applications for positions that may become available in the future. For more information about careers at Eagle Mine, click here.