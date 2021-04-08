GINCC holds family-oriented adventure this weekend with Muddy Trail Scavenger Hunt

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Last month, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce had to cancel their Winter Wonderland event due to the mild winter and no snow.

To make up for that, they are hosting a Muddy Trail Scavenger Hunt this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Al Quaal Recreation Center. It’s open to all ages and pre-registration is required.

“That helps us build our contact tracing page,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC Executive Director. “And then with that, we know how many to expect. So we are limiting it in numbers, when people come in we’ll be doing a COVID mitigation protocol asking just about health questions. Making sure everyone is healthy before heading out on the course before intermingling. From there, we’ll be sending out the people in different directions each time they come in to start out. So not everybody is going to be going out on the same course at the same time.”

The event will be a family orientated adventure where individuals or families will search for clues to complete a course. There will be two courses: a Little Adventure Course for kids and a Big Adventure Course for those looking for a good hike.

When participants check in, they will be given their first clue. Upon reaching their first check point plastic eggs with the next clue in them will be placed around the landmark indicated. From there participants will be instructed to the next checkpoint and so on until all checkpoints are found.

Upon completing the course participants will be given the choice of a final plastic egg which will hold a prize number. Turn in the number and pick up one of many prizes on site. Prizes have been donated by GINCC business and board members.

Cost for the event is $5 per person or $10 a family.

To pre-register, click here.