ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Children’s Carnival is on Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center parking lot.

The event features back-yard carnival games, local first responder vehicles, and summer educational opportunities along with free hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

The Children’s Carnival is a free event for elementary-age kids and sponsored by GINCC member J-Goods Plumbing and Heating. All kids attending are eligible to register in a drawing for a new bicycle.

The bicycle giveaway will be drawn at 7 p.m. and families do not need to be present to win. Bicycles are provided by the Ishpeming Fire Department and J Goods Plumbing & Heating.

Registration is now open for this free event. If you pre-register you get an extra entry for the bicycle giveaway.

For more information, please visit https://gincc.org/.