GINCC: Townwide rummage sale this weekend, Children’s Carnival on June 16

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce has a few upcoming events this month.

The Townwide Rummage Sale will be this weekend, June 11-13. There will be over 20 rummage sales in Negaunee, Ishpeming, and the surrounding townships. Directories of where and when each rummage sale will be held can be found online and at the GINCC office, Ishpeming Jubliee Foods, Ishpeming Jims Foods, Ishpeming and Negaunee Holiday Stations, and Negaunee Super One Foods.

The Annual Chamber Children’s Carnival is also coming up on Wednesday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center parking lot, with a rain date of June 17.

This event is completely free, sponsored by J-Goods Plumbing and Heating.

There will be fun carnival games to win small prizes or candy, a dunk tank, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. Children 12 and under will get a free hot dog and drink while at the carnival. Food will also be available for purchase for adults.

Registration is required for this event, but is free. Just show up and look for our “check-in” tables and volunteers.

Upon checking in, each family will fill out a COVID wellness check questionnaire and receive slips for games, entering drawings, and food. In accordance with the CDC it is strongly recommended that participants wear mask while in large groups and not able to physically distance from each other. Please do not attend if anyone in your family is sick.

The bicycle give-away will be drawn at 7 p.m. and families do not need to be present to win.

If you have any questions about the Children’s Carnival, please call (906) 486-1111.