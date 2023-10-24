SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re in the market for a new fuzzy feline family member, you’re in luck! Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is hosting a cat adoption event October 27th and 28th.

During this event cats 6 months and over will be adoptable for only $13.

“We at UPAWS are celebrating Halloween with a MEOW-LOWEEN event,” said Ann Brownell, the Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator at UPAWS. “And what that entails is on Friday and Saturday of this week from 11 to 4 at UPAWS, all cat six months on up will be $13 to adopt. And why we are doing this is we have a lot, a lot, of cats.”

The adoption fee is usually $140 for cats 6 months to 1 year old. Cats older than a year old are adoptable for $70. However, for these two short days adoption fees will be reduced significantly to help empty the shelter. These fees include spay and neutering, vaccinations, rabies immunization, microchip, and more.

UPAWS has cats for all kinds of people. Kittens are cute, but can be a handful for someone not able to put in the time. Senior and adult cats are available for people who just want a buddy to keep them company!

“We really have some, some really senior cats and there’s one called Bart and he’s really nice, but he’s chubby! Really chubby! But, you know there’s just more to love with that baby. You know everybody loves a kitten, we love kittens here too. They’re wonderful! But please don’t forget those older cats. If you don’t find a furry friend, it’s okay. But I tell you what, we have everything from active teenagers. To those big chubby couch potatoes.”

UPAWS recommends filling out an adoption form for any cat that you are interested in. You can find their adoptable cats webpage here. It is not required to fill out the form to attend this adoption event. Printed adoption forms will be available at UPAWS during the MEOW-LOWEEN special.

If you are unable to open your home to a furry feline friend but still want to support UPAWS, you can find ways to support and donate them through their website here.

To stay updated on future UPAWS events, you can find their Facebook page here.