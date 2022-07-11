MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers is in need of donations.

GLRC is opening new recovery apartments in Marquette and is requesting donations for furniture, household, cleaning, and kitchen supplies. Items can be gently used or brand new.

“We’re going to have four recovery apartments and then we’re going to have one that is dedicated for families,” said Amy Poirier, community relations and marketing director. “So a family can move into that if they need to work on some things, and other than that we’ll have some for men, some for women. These are places where individuals can go after they’ve already been living in recovery for quite some time and this is like their next step. Like they may have been in treatment and then recovery housing and then they can go into the recovery apartments.”

GLRC does have an Amazon wishlist to purchase items for the apartments. You can find the link in this story on our website upmatters.com Please contact Hannah at hboyd@greatlakesrecovery.org with additional donation items.