NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) has received funding for its new behavioral health care campus in Marquette County.

The former Teal Lake Medical Building owned by Life Point Health Systems is soon to be the home of the John Kivela Center. The facility will house a residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorder issues, including detoxification services; Sue B’s House, a recovery house for women and their children; Negaunee Integrated Care Clinic, providing outpatient mental and physical health services; and Child & Adolescent Specialty Services, including psychiatric care, mental health and substance use disorder outpatient counseling, and neurodevelopmental trauma assessments.

The $3.4-million-dollar project is made possible by local and state funds. West End Health Foundation has pledged $300,000 to be paid out over five years, while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services secured $2.8 million for the facility. GLRC continues to work with donors for the remainder of funds needed to complete this project.

“We hope that this kind of facility development provides a lot of hope and encouragement for those that are seeking services,” said GLRC CEO Greg Toutant. “Having new modern facilities that are respectful and dignified for those seeking care, we hope it breaks down some of the stigma with access to diversified treatments services, with both addiction services and mental health services.”

According to GLRC, one-third of the U.P. counties are in the top 20 of the most socially vulnerable to substance abuse in Michigan, and four U.P. counties rank among the top 10 statewide in suicide rates. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says he hopes this new facility will help address mental health and substance abuse issues within local jails.

“We’re the largest institution of people with mental illness and substance abuse. Every day we’re bringing people in, and we can’t treat them. We can’t help them in our jail, so this is such a positive thing,” said Zyburt.

The Teal Lake facility will be renamed in the memory of State Representative John Kivela who passed away in 2017.

“We’re also very fortunate to work with the family of John Kivela and Sandy and their children and their family to look at honoring our former representative of John Kivela by the naming of this facility here to be the John Kivela Center,” said Toutant.

For more information about the John Kivela Center, please visit www.glrcfoundation.org/john-kivela-center.