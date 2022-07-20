MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, a much loved charity run/walk hit the streets of the U.P. again on Wednesday night.

Over 125 people turned out to participate in Great Lakes Recovery Centers “Run for Recovery” in Marquette. The event was also held in L’Anse and Sault Ste. Marie. There was a 5k and 10k run as well as a 5k walk. They also offered a virtual option for those who couldn’t attend in person.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund which helps to cover the cost of recovery and mental health services for those who do not have another means to pay. GLRC’s CEO Greg Toutant, says the need is greater than ever.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase of folks struggling with both mental health issues, and especially addiction issues,” said Toutant. “And so with the inability at times for either managed care or prime insurance to pay for the complete cost of care, we know there are folks that fall between the cracks. And so tonight’s proceeds for our run/walk helped to support the GLRC Foundation’s Compassionate Care Fund and the Compassionate Care Fund helps for us to underwrite the cost of expenses for treatment that are not covered by other traditional means.”

There is still time to sign up for the virtual style of this event. To sign up, click here.