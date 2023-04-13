MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Grease is the word at Nothern Michigan University as the Theatre and Dance department prepare for Friday’s opening night of “Grease”!

Director Paul Truckey says NMU’s production of “Grease” combines music from the original stage musical and the 1978 film.

“You’re following Rydell High School and Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski, who were on summer vacation met, and now they go back to school, said Truckey. “Danny goes with his gang of guys, and then there are the Pink Ladies which is the other gang, and all those girls hang out with Danny’s gang of guys. And Sandy, he wasn’t expecting her. She was leaving and going back to her school and then she winds up actually going to Rydell High and they meet up again.”

Truckey says the audience can expect a ton of fun being had on stage.

“We’ve got a fantastic cast; this is actually one of the better experiences I’ve had in a while. It’s just been really smooth, really easy. I’ve got a ton of people on stage. Big, big dance numbers, your famous hand jive contest and all those big dances, Grease is the Word to open the show. We also have a full-size car that comes on stage for Grease Lightning where the guys jump all over it. It’s actually an 18-foot vintage Nash car, old vintage car from the 50s and we get it on stage. It’s a monster but it’s pretty incredible when it’s there.”

“Grease” opens Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre. There are two performances on Saturday, April 15: A Theatre for All Performance at 1 p.m. and a regular performance at 7:30 p.m. Shows pick up next week on Wednesday, April 19 and run through Saturday, April 22. All of those shows begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit tickets.nmu.edu.