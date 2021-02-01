Gonorrhea outbreak reported in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette County Health Department has reported five cases of gonorrhea during the month of January, as a previous yearly average of 8-11.

All patients with symptoms compatible with gonorrhea and those with potential exposure to others with sexual transmitted diseases should seek medical care.

Due to the large number of infections being asymptomatic, routine screening of sexually active patients at high risk of infection and complications from gonorrhea is recommended.

These include:

  • HIV-infected men and women
  • Sexually active women 25-years-old or younger
  • Individuals with new or many sexual partners
  • Men who have sex with men
  • Individuals with a history of other sexually transmitted infections
  • Women 35-years-old or men 30-year-old or younger entering correctional facilities at every initial intake

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, please contact a medical provider or the health department.

