MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An event was held in Marquette Wednesday morning to officially commence the demolition on the former hospital property. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Northern Michigan University Foundation, Adamo Group, and the city of Marquette for the ceremony.

The project is occurring in two phases. Phase one includes hazardous material removal, asbestos abatement, interior demolition, and structural demolition of all buildings at the former hospital site located south of College Avenue, excluding the Blood Bank Building. Phase two will include the Robert C. Neldberg Building and Blood Bank Building after UP Health System – Marquette relocates its operations from those locations and ends its tenancy with the NMU Foundation in 2024. Above grade structural demolition is expected to begin later this month.

“The NMU Foundation was really grateful to be able to work with the city of Marquette, the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, MEDC, the state of Michigan, really what was really historic public private partnership to enable demolition of the former hospital site,” said David Nyberg, executive director for NMU’s Business Engagement and Economic Development. “And what that demolition really means is it’s going to create a new opportunity for redevelopment adjacent to NMU’s campus connecting the campus, to the neighborhoods more and really create a new opportunity for housing and a new birth for this neighborhood and market so we’re really gratified by the ability to partner with all of these great organizations.”

Phase one funding is supported by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city of Marquette by the Michigan Strategic Fund, which was finalized on April 25. Phase two is supported by a blight elimination grant to the NMU Foundation from the State Land Bank Authority, which was funded by an appropriation included in the fiscal year 2022-23 state budget and finalized on January 11.

“I’ve been coming to Marquette for many, many years and I know that this project is in the heart of the community that is important space that we have got to get back into good use,” said Gov. Whitmer. “And so, demolishing this old hospital and building up this community is really important as we look to grow our state and tell a powerful story of what we are and who we are. The U.P. is an incredibly beautiful, important area and that’s why I wanted to be here for this and that’s why we made it a priority in the budget.”

NMU Foundation, city of Marquette, and Adamo Group will hold two public information sessions about the project on Tuesday, August 29. The first session will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the redevelopment project for the old hospital site, you can visit NMUF Former Hospital Site (renewcollegeavemqt.org).