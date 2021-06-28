Grant applicants wanted for Marquette County clean energy initiatives

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Community Foundation of Marquette County is calling for application for a newly established fund supporting clean energy initiatives.

The Range Bank Clean Energy Fund was recently established for nonprofits with projects and programs that tackle the goal of reducing energy consumption and/or increase the use of renewable energy sources, like wind and solar.

In 2018, the Community Foundation set off on a multi-year project around solar energy with funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Council of Michigan Foundations’ program – Community Foundations for Clean Energy. The team created educational materials, developed three demonstration sites that illustrate energy efficiency and renewable energy practices and convened an energy consumption awareness event in partnership with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Energy Options.

The team installed a solar array for one Ishpeming family and assisted another household with purchasing solar energy from the Marquette Board of Light and Power’s solar farm. The partnership also installed solar panels on the Range Bank McClellan branch building in Marquette to demonstrate potential cost savings and efficiencies of renewable energy for the business community.

Range Bank then established the Range Bank Clean Energy Fund through the Community Foundation to encourage non-profits to invest in energy saving projects as the bank itself was realizing cost savings from the use of renewable energy.

Applications for the fund can include requests for physical improvements, including LED lighting and signage, building insulation, solar equipment, battery storage and station charging as well as funding for programs. Programs must center on community engagement and education for clean energy programs. Applicants must also bee qualified nonprofit organizations serving Marquette County. Grant requests can be up to $5,000. Applications are due by Friday, July 16 at 5:00 P.M. Visit the initiatives page on the Community Foundation of Marquette website to apply.