Great Lakes Recovery Centers prepares to open John Kivela house

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery center will be opening a new recovery house for men in Marquette.

The John Kivela house will house up to 7 men who are transitioning from a recovery program back to a sober life.

Greg Toutant, CEO Great Lakes Recovery, says this is the first men’s recovery house in Marquette County.

“We have several other recovery residences in the U.P. but we really wanted to focus on what was a missing element for services in Marquette and we felt this men’s project was really a much needed one,” said Toutant.

There are four recovery houses in the Upper Peninsula and several other services are offered throughout the U.P. including residential treatment facilities.

“The John Kivela house is going to be conveniently located near our current residential treatment facility which makes it really nice for folks to come back and forth for ongoing care,” said Toutant.

Toutant says recover housing is often a critical next step for people leaving primary treatment. Amy Poirier, GLRC Foundation Coordinator, says GLRC offers a continuum of care.

“We at Great Lakes Recovery centers offer a continuum of care for substance abuse disorder, we offer outpatient services, residential treatment and then recovery housing,” said Poirer. “This just gives individuals another option for extended care.”

The house is available to GLRC in a long-term lease. Poirer says the house needs everything a normal home would need and they are accepting donations.

“We’re looking for pots, pans, laundry baskets, cleaning supplies, we’ve already had a lot of the things donated the community has really been helpful in this,” said Poirier. “They’ve donated towels, bedding, some cleaning supplies and just a variety of other things.”

They are also looking for some larger items including bikes, appliances and some exercise equipment. Toutant says the project would not be possible without strong support from the community.

“We’re thankful for the ability to provide a program that can really match the passion and commitment that John had in helping those in need,” said Toutant.

Toutant says the initiative is made possible by a prominent donor and funds from the John Kivela legacy fund.