NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) has announced the transition of ownership of the Bell Teal Lake Medical Center in Negaunee. GLRC will now own the facility and plan to use it to create a behavioral health campus for residents of Marquette County and beyond.

Currently unoccupied, the Bell Teal Lake Medical Center was previously owned and occupied by Upper Peninsula Health System. The transition of ownership to GLRC is effective as of March 3, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring to life our vision of providing expanded, integrated, and streamlined behavioral health care services for residents of Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula as a whole,” said GLRC Chief Executive Officer, Greg Toutant. “GLRC is grateful for the opportunity to jump-start this important and necessary project for the community.”

GLRC says it plans to renovate the 33,000-square-foot facility into a full-service behavioral health treatment campus. It will house GLRC’s Child & Adolescent Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic, Child and Adolescent Trauma Assessment Clinic, and Ishpeming Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, as well as the Addiction-Based Medical Service and Re-Entry Case Management Service programs.

The GLRC Access Center, Foundation, and administrative offices will also move to the new location. GLRC’s 36-bed adult addiction residential treatment facility, currently located in Marquette, will make the move as well. Clinics and programs will transition to the new location in phases beginning this month as targeted renovations are necessary prior to providing services.

The monetary amount paid in the transition of ownership is not being shared at this time. GLRC says additional details will be shared in the coming months.