NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, or GINCC, held their 12th annual Gala to bring together and celebrate members. This year’s theme was Oktoberfest. Locally made appetizers and brewed beers were available to all attendees throughout the event. An awards ceremony took place to recognize those in the community that make the West End of Marquette County great.

“Yeah, so this is our 12th annual gala,” said Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director of GINCC. “It’s kind of a birthday party for the chamber of commerce, but also, it’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, so we’re looking forward to that. And, on top of that, we give out our community awards tonight. So, we’re looking forward to having a great night of activities and festivities, and we’re expecting about 140 people here tonight. It’ll be like a supersized business after hours with a lot of celebration.”

A raffle and a silent auction also took place at the event.

If you want to know more about GINCC, you can find their website here, and their Facebook page here.