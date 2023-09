ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday night that due to unforeseen circumstances, their office will be closed until further notice.

As a result, the 13th Annual GINCC Dinner, ‘Murder at the Mather’ scheduled to be held on October 11 is postponed.

A re-opening date for the GINCC office along with a new date for the 13th Annual Dinner will be announced as soon as it is finalized.