MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new package on gun bills into law. The new legislation will require universal background checks, safe storage rules and commonsense laws.

A group in Marquette says there is still more work to be be done. People gathered outside Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center and marched down Third Street Thursday evening, calling for an end to gun violence.

“I want everyone to know it’s not just the guns,” said Ceirighen Gill, protest organizer. “I want everyone to know that it’s about mental health, our welfare and it’s the fact that we’re not being taken care of.”

Gill says they were not advocating for the removal of all guns, just more regulations and responsible ownership. For those who came across the march and protest, she says the big takeaway is to get people to think.

“I want people to go home and be like, what do I really know? I want people to go Googling things and find out true facts, not just stuff from your favorite politician,” said Gill. “I want you to look at statistics and figure out what’s different in the United States compared to other countries that aren’t facing these issues. What can we do to be better like them.”

After marching down Third Street, the group shared their message in front of the post office and ended in Harlow Park.