ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is making its return to downtown Ishpeming.

The fourth annual Gus Macker tournament is May 19-21. The tournament is designed so that anyone can play: male or female, young and old, short and tall, the most experienced or no experience at all.

“Friday night will be Battle of the Badges, and then after that we’ll have a tournament for the kids on Saturday and Sunday,” said Volunteer Coordinator Heather Desjardins. “We’ll also be trying to do a plethora of kids’ activities to keep the children busy while the older kids are playing. And parents don’t have to let the kids have all the fun because we do have an 18 and up league. So go ahead and sign up with your friends or your adult children.”

The Gus Macker registration mail-in deadline is April 28; the online deadline is May 1. Team entry fees are $180. To learn more or register a team, please visit macker.com or Ishpeming Gus Macker on Facebook.