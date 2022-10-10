GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools held a policy update meeting Monday. The meeting was open for public comment as they went over a policy about flags and displays in the school. This policy will only allow certain flags and materials to be displayed on school properties. The committee agreed that the policy was too restrictive.

“If we adopt that policy there are specific things that we would not be able to display. We want to maintain and continue to show and have an exciting, vibrant place for our kids to come to school, displaying their projects, displaying expectations on the hallway walls and classrooms. So, it was agreed, recommended by me and recommended to our policy committee to not adopt that new policy.”

Parents of Gwinn Area Community Schools students showed up to give their opinions. Concerns brought up at the meeting involved whether the policy would allow flags and materials promoting inclusivity to be displayed, such as the pride flag. The policy will not be approved or disapproved until November.