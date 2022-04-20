GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Middle/High School held a career fair for students today.

Representatives from a variety of different occupations had booths spread out in the gymnasium. Careers ranged from military opportunities, and government jobs, to entrepreneurial or trade careers. Northern Michigan University was also there to talk with students about what it means if college is part of their career goals.

“Really the big thing that we hope they get out of today is just looking at the future and knowing that there are different options and opportunities for them,” said Brian Rice, a sixth grade English teacher. “We tried to get as many local community members as possible so they can see an immediate connection that they can do this as well. So far they’re very interested, it’s interesting to see some students want to see a bunch of different careers, and others are stuck on one. But like I say, if they can get one career choice out of this that’s a success for us.”

Students had the chance to learn about elective course options available at Gwinn High School that may help them get a head start in pursuing the career of their choice.

“I have no clue [what I want to do], I don’t, I don’t know. I mean it’s all pretty interesting, but I don’t know. I like the EMS and the cosmetology one that’s pretty cool,” said Addison Koenig, a junior at Gwinn High School.