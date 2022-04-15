GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Middle and High Schools have announced plans to host a career day for students on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and feature rotating through the gym every 20 minutes during this time to visit with representatives from a wide variety of careers.

The school says they are aiming to have a large number of Gwinn alumni and community members on-site to meet with students.

According to the school, students will be able to learn about elective course options available at Gwinn High School, with the hope to help them get a head start in pursuing the career of their choice.

Northern Michigan University will also attend the event to talk with the students to learn about what impact attending college can have on their career goals.