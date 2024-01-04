HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) — With the holidays behind us, many non-profits see a decrease in donations, both in goods and monetary donations.

Non-profits also see a decrease in the number of volunteers needed for their individual missions. Habitat for Humanity is no different. One of the main fundraising efforts for Habitat in Marquette County is through their ReStore. All of the proceeds from the ReStore goes to funding their overall mission, which is to provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families in the Central U.P. ReStore Director Bob Howe explains.

“Each county is an affiliate,” said Howe. “So, we’re at Marquette County Habitat for Humanity and our service area is Marquette County, so the mission for Marquette County is to build decent simple, affordable homes and help get rid of substandard housing in Marquette County. They also have a repairs program that helps keep people in their houses, which is really kind of a good program that doesn’t net for about four years. We also have a ramp program. So, say something like yourself needed a temporary or permanent ramp, they would come out and provide that. So, all the funds that are generated here to the store, go to the local affiliate. 95% of the items in the store are donated by the community,”

Their latest fundraiser turns aluminum cans into cash for their mission. Simply bring your cans to the ReStore in Harvey where they will be collected and redeemed for cash. The ReStore also wants your sales receipts from any of Tadych’s Marketplace Foods locations. Those receipts will be counted, and a portion of those receipts will be given back to Habitat.

The inventory at the ReStore varies from day to day, you’ll never know what you’ll find when browsing the aisles. From construction materials to furniture, the ReStore has something for everyone. They even refurbish any donations in need of repair.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, and how to donate or volunteer, please visit their website mqthabitat.org