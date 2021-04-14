Habitat for Humanity launches Power of Home campaign to raise funds for Michigan communities

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The average age for a home in Marquette County is around 53 -years-old, according to the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity. And with aging homes, comes critical repairs.

Habitat For Humanity of Michigan has started the Power of Home Campaign in collaboration with Consumers Energy to help bring safe housing to our communities.

“Habitat International saw a need in the whole country [for] critical repairs and started advising affiliates to start looking a doing those types of things, so we jumped on board [The Home Repair] program in 2017,” said Deanna Johnson, executive director for Marquette County Habitat for Humanity. “And over that time, I think we’ve helped over fifty families and we have a lot in the pipeline so far this year, but we’re still looking. We’re still looking to do more.”

For every $2 donated, Consumers Energy will donate $1. All funds raised through the campaign will go directly to your local Habitat for Humanity. For Marquette County, it will go toward its Home Repair Program and new home builds.

“I found that a lot of people don’t know about our repairs program. It is for low to moderate-income families who are in need of critical repairs. We have some other grant funding available as well so that in combination with this, those dollars can go a long way. We do a lot of roofs, we’ve been getting a lot of requests for roofs. We do windows, furnaces, water heaters, really anything that would affect health and safety,” said Johnson.

In our web exclusive, Johnson recalls one family that benefited from the Home Repair Program:

To donate to Marquette County Habitat for Humanity’s Power of Home campaign, click here.

If you or someone you need is looking for assistance for Habitat for Humanity with critical home repairs or its other services, you can visit their website or call the main office at (906) 228-3578.