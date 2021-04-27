Habitat for Humanity ReStore hosts student art show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Habitat for Humanity ReStore has an extra splash of color and creativity this week from students ages 4 – 10.

Elizabeth Howe, a private art teacher, has been working with her students to explore the concepts of home and interaction with buildings. Students used found objects and created buildings as they learned about how people from across the globe fill their housing and structural needs.

Habitat for Humanity Restore says it was perfect for them to showcase because of the focus on housing and upcycled materials. Since 2003, Marquette’s ReStore has diverted over 1,200 tons of useful items out of landfills, including home goods, construction materials, furniture and more. The sale of donated items helps to fund various housing programs from Marquette County Habitat for Humanity including new affordable construction, home repairs and ramp installations.

The art can be viewed through Saturday May 1 at the ReStore on 133 Carmen Drive in Marquette. The store’s hours are Monday – Friday 11 – 5 and Saturday 11- 4. For more information call 906-249-4416.