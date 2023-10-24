MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are continuing the conversation with the Women’s Center on resources available to the community.

It can be dangerous and scary for those leaving an abusive situation, but the Women’s Center wants victims of domestic and sexual violence to know that the center is there to help. One of the resources available is the Harbor House.

“Harbor House is a temporary emergency shelter for people fleeing domestic and sexual violence,” said Program Director Hannah Holma. “So, what they do is when they’re leaving their abuser, they can move into the harbor house on a limited basis to ensure safety and security while they transition into safe affordable housing of their own. It can be anybody who’s experiencing domestic or sexual violence in their home that can come and live in the Harbor House.”

Those staying at the Harbor House are provided a variety of services to help survivors every step of the way.

“Anybody staying at the Harbor House they can receive advocacy services and therapy services. That can be things such as legal advocacy, so navigating the criminal justice system, it could be getting a PPO, it could be finding employment, finding housing, any needs that they may have when they walk through the door are the things that are advocates, they’re help with,” said Holma. “They can also be basic things like getting your ID getting your insurance cards, getting food, access to the pantry, clothing, all that type of stuff. So, the best way to summarize it is anything that a survivor may need when they walk in the door is the service that we provide.”

In fiscal year 2023, the Harbor House served 76 survivors and their families. For those survivors, Harbor House was more than a roof over their heads and food on the table, it’s truly a safe haven and a beacon of hope.

“The Harbor House is lifesaving. I when I say that this saves people’s lives. I’m not kidding. And there’s no dramatics added to that. These are people who potentially could be fatally harmed by their perpetrator, and nobody wants to go live in a communal shelter with their kids and share a bathroom and share their space. That’s not what people want to do. But sometimes that’s the option. The option is to continue experiencing abuse, abuse that could potentially end a person’s life or go to a shelter and so when I say it is a lifesaving service it literally is.

“We’ve had people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, and sometimes they’re there for a night and that’s what they need to kind of take a breather and figure out what next steps are. Sometimes they’re there for months and each case is different. But what I know is when they’re at the Harbor House, they’re safe,” said Holma.

If you or someone you know is in need of emergency shelter at the Harbor House, you can call the 24/7 support line at 906-226-6611 or visit the Women’s Center Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more on how to support the Harbor House and other Women’s Center programs, please visit wcmqt.org.